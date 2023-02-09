Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $2.73 Million Position in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 181,808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,507 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Physicians Realty Trust worth $2,734,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DOC. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 244.9% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Physicians Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 84.5% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Physicians Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new position in Physicians Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $72,000. Institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DOC. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, October 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $16.50 to $14.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.14.

In other news, Director Tommy G. Thompson bought 17,760 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.16 per share, with a total value of $269,241.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 19,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $288,949.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DOC opened at $15.47 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.51. Physicians Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $13.42 and a fifty-two week high of $18.83.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 4th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.95%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 3rd. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 173.59%.

Physicians Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, owning, and managing of healthcare properties. Its principal investments include medical office buildings, outpatient treatment facilities, acute and post-acute care hospitals, as well as other real estate integral to healthcare providers.

