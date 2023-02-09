Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $2.79 Million Position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,672 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $2,788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 23.5% during the second quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 758 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the second quarter worth about $376,000. Inspire Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 5.0% during the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 779 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 4.3% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 144,782 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $55,600,000 after purchasing an additional 6,016 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 31.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 120,199 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,679,000 after purchasing an additional 29,066 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MPWR shares. Cowen dropped their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Friday, November 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $435.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $400.00 to $435.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Cowen dropped their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Monolithic Power Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $452.80.

Insider Transactions at Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Down 1.0 %

In other news, VP Saria Tseng sold 5,528 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.96, for a total transaction of $1,906,938.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 248,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,861,923.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, VP Saria Tseng sold 5,528 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.96, for a total transaction of $1,906,938.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 248,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,861,923.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Deming Xiao sold 1,385 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.33, for a total value of $540,607.05. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 272,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $106,483,975.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 93,952 shares of company stock worth $36,122,401. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MPWR stock opened at $463.00 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $390.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $403.33. The company has a market cap of $21.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.16. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $301.69 and a twelve month high of $541.39.

Monolithic Power Systems Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.04%.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

Further Reading

