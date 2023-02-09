Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $2.81 Million Position in First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 154,920 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 14,101 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned about 0.27% of First Foundation worth $2,810,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in First Foundation by 79.5% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,712 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of First Foundation during the third quarter valued at $46,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Foundation by 23.8% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,883 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the period. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Foundation during the third quarter valued at $148,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Foundation during the second quarter valued at $180,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.33% of the company’s stock.

In other First Foundation news, Director Elizabeth A. Pagliarini purchased 5,471 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.71 per share, for a total transaction of $75,007.41. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $97,930.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Scott F. Kavanaugh acquired 7,200 shares of First Foundation stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.84 per share, with a total value of $99,648.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,291,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,874,761.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Elizabeth A. Pagliarini acquired 5,471 shares of First Foundation stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.71 per share, with a total value of $75,007.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $97,930.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of First Foundation stock opened at $15.96 on Thursday. First Foundation Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.17 and a 1 year high of $27.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.96. The company has a market capitalization of $899.98 million, a P/E ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. First Foundation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.45%.

FFWM has been the topic of several research reports. DA Davidson lowered First Foundation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com lowered First Foundation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Piper Sandler downgraded First Foundation from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $17.50 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Raymond James dropped their price objective on First Foundation from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded First Foundation from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.75.

First Foundation, Inc is a bank holding, which engages in the provision of comprehensive platform of financial services to individuals, businesses, and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Banking and Wealth Management. The company was founded by John Avak Hakopian and Ulrich Emanuel Keller, Jr.

