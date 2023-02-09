Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $2.88 Million Stake in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,419 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fortive were worth $2,881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FTV. Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortive in the second quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fortive in the 3rd quarter valued at about $289,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of Fortive by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 24,855 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in Fortive in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $333,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Fortive by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 130,676 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,107,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. 94.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:FTV opened at $69.10 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.90, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.12. Fortive Co. has a one year low of $52.47 and a one year high of $69.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Fortive ( NYSE:FTV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.04. Fortive had a net margin of 12.96% and a return on equity of 11.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Fortive Co. will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.33%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Fortive from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Fortive from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Fortive from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Fortive from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Fortive from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fortive has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.62.

In other news, CEO Patrick K. Murphy sold 32,788 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total value of $2,247,945.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,314,412.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Patrick K. Murphy sold 32,788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total transaction of $2,247,945.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,314,412.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Charles E. Mclaughlin sold 13,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.44, for a total value of $900,396.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,818 shares in the company, valued at $6,078,703.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.

