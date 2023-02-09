Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Invests $2.71 Million in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 80,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,708,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Invitation Homes by 3.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 86,649,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,481,574,000 after purchasing an additional 2,784,696 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Invitation Homes by 12.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,070,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,168,062,000 after purchasing an additional 3,310,121 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in Invitation Homes by 4.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,757,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $738,560,000 after purchasing an additional 881,365 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Invitation Homes by 4.2% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,682,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,761,000 after purchasing an additional 271,413 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Invitation Homes by 4.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,831,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,125,000 after purchasing an additional 225,830 shares during the period. 98.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, January 2nd. Raymond James downgraded Invitation Homes from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Wolfe Research downgraded Invitation Homes from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Invitation Homes to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.75.

Invitation Homes Trading Down 0.1 %

Invitation Homes Increases Dividend

NYSE:INVH opened at $33.06 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.00, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.52 and a 1 year high of $44.36.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This is a boost from Invitation Homes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 13th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio is presently 151.73%.

About Invitation Homes

Invitation Homes, Inc engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing and operation of single-family homes as rental properties, including single-family homes in planned unit developments. Its services include property management, selection of homes, maintenance program, and online payment. The company was founded by Marcus Ridgway, Dallas Tanner, and Brad Greiwe in 2012 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

