Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,087 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,626 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned 0.08% of Avnet worth $2,748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AVT. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Avnet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Avnet during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Avnet by 49.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its position in shares of Avnet by 442.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avnet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. 97.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AVT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Avnet from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded Avnet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Avnet from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Avnet from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Avnet has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.50.

NASDAQ:AVT opened at $46.07 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Avnet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.45 and a 1 year high of $50.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.85. The company has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.17, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.34.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.17. Avnet had a return on equity of 18.80% and a net margin of 3.26%. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.51 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Avnet, Inc. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 6th. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.02%.

Avnet, Inc engages in the distribution and sale of electronic components. It operates through the Electronic Components and Farnell segments. The Electronic Components segment markets and sells semiconductors, interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices, and integrated components. The Farnell segment is involved in the distribution of electronic components and related products to the electronic system design community utilizing multi-channel sales and marketing resources.

