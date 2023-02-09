Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Purchases 301 Shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,727 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CDW were worth $2,923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of CDW by 0.8% in the second quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,818 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of CDW by 3.7% during the second quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,814 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of CDW by 0.3% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 20,523 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,671,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital increased its position in shares of CDW by 4.0% during the third quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 1,758 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC increased its position in shares of CDW by 21.6% during the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 383 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Citigroup decreased their price target on CDW from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Raymond James decreased their price target on CDW from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on CDW from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on CDW from $210.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.14.

CDW Price Performance

CDW stock opened at $201.66 on Thursday. CDW Co. has a one year low of $147.91 and a one year high of $204.77. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $188.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $178.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.60, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.50, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.14.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.02. CDW had a return on equity of 121.34% and a net margin of 4.37%. The firm had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.19 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CDW Co. will post 9.27 EPS for the current year.

CDW Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is 31.01%.

CDW announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 8th that allows the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology services provider to buy up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About CDW

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium and large business, government, education and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The Corporate segment serves the private sector business customers.

Featured Articles

