Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,541 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,791 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of National Storage Affiliates Trust worth $2,850,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NSA. New Century Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 158.0% in the third quarter. New Century Advisors LLC now owns 730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 248.0% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in the first quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 163.3% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. 85.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get National Storage Affiliates Trust alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NSA. Capital One Financial reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $56.50 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, National Storage Affiliates Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.89.

Insider Buying and Selling

National Storage Affiliates Trust Stock Down 1.4 %

In other National Storage Affiliates Trust news, Chairman Arlen Dale Nordhagen purchased 21,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $36.77 per share, with a total value of $790,555.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 4,086,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,255,126.27. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, Director Chad Leroy Meisinger purchased 30,000 shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $38.61 per share, for a total transaction of $1,158,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 70,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,731,657.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Chairman Arlen Dale Nordhagen purchased 21,500 shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $36.77 per share, with a total value of $790,555.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 4,086,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $150,255,126.27. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust stock opened at $42.58 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 52-week low of $34.90 and a 52-week high of $67.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.24.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Profile

(Get Rating)

National Storage Affiliates Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It focuses on the ownership, operation, and acquisition of self-storage properties located within the metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The company was founded by Arlen D. Nordhagen in April 2013 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.