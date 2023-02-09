Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,442 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned 0.07% of MSC Industrial Direct worth $2,769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MSM. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 500.7% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 110.5% in the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in MSC Industrial Direct in the second quarter valued at $63,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the second quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 224.5% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.89% of the company’s stock.

MSC Industrial Direct Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE:MSM opened at $87.34 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.14. The company has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a PE ratio of 13.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.03. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.32 and a 52 week high of $90.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.10.

MSC Industrial Direct Announces Dividend

MSC Industrial Direct ( NYSE:MSM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.02. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 26.97%. The company had revenue of $957.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $948.17 million. As a group, research analysts expect that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th were issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 9th. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.84%.

Insider Transactions at MSC Industrial Direct

In other news, EVP Douglas E. Jones sold 23,918 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.92, for a total transaction of $2,150,706.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $523,604.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Douglas E. Jones sold 885 shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $77,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $434,544. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Douglas E. Jones sold 23,918 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.92, for a total transaction of $2,150,706.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $523,604.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 74,803 shares of company stock valued at $6,487,587. Company insiders own 28.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MSM shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $92.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $100.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a report on Monday, October 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MSC Industrial Direct presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.00.

MSC Industrial Direct Profile

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc engages in the distribution of metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations products and services. Its products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking, fasteners, flat stock, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

