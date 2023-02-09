Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 3,126 Shares of Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 67,295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,126 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Silgan were worth $2,829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Silgan by 58.8% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Silgan during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Silgan by 151.1% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Silgan by 439.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,078 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Silgan by 94.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SLGN opened at $53.63 on Thursday. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.59 and a fifty-two week high of $55.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.81.

SLGN has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Silgan from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Silgan from $49.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Silgan from $54.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Silgan from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Silgan from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.78.

Silgan Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of rigid packaging for consumer goods products. It operates through the following business segments: Dispensing and Specialty Closures, Metal Containers, and Custom Containers. The Dispensing and Specialty Closures segment offers dispensing and specialty closures for food, beverage, health care, garden, home, personal care, fragrance, and beauty products.

