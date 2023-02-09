Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning.
Several other analysts have also issued reports on NBR. Citigroup upgraded Nabors Industries from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Barclays upgraded Nabors Industries from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Nabors Industries from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Nabors Industries from $125.00 to $189.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Nabors Industries from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $186.33.
Nabors Industries Stock Performance
Shares of NBR opened at $187.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of -3.89 and a beta of 2.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $159.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $144.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.34, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Nabors Industries has a 1 year low of $92.66 and a 1 year high of $207.67.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nabors Industries
About Nabors Industries
Nabors Industries Ltd. engages in the provision of platform work over and drilling rigs. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The U.S. Drilling segment includes land drilling activities in the lower 48 states and Alaska, as well as offshore operations in the Gulf of Mexico.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nabors Industries (NBR)
- CVS Health Corporation Is Coiled And Ready To Spring Higher
- Will The Pullback In Paycom Payoff For Investors?
- TJX Among Apparel Retailers All Dressed Up & Ready For Growth
- Daqo New Energy Charged Up For New Highs
- No Spice In Chipotle Results, Is Now The Time To Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Nabors Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nabors Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.