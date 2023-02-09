Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on NBR. Citigroup upgraded Nabors Industries from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Barclays upgraded Nabors Industries from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Nabors Industries from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Nabors Industries from $125.00 to $189.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Nabors Industries from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $186.33.

Shares of NBR opened at $187.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of -3.89 and a beta of 2.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $159.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $144.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.34, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Nabors Industries has a 1 year low of $92.66 and a 1 year high of $207.67.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nabors Industries by 158.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 234,826 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,863,000 after purchasing an additional 143,840 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Nabors Industries by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,696,916 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $172,152,000 after acquiring an additional 136,874 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Nabors Industries by 1,355.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 75,626 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,126,000 after acquiring an additional 70,430 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Nabors Industries by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 750,842 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $76,173,000 after acquiring an additional 59,309 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Nabors Industries by 238.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 68,664 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,486,000 after acquiring an additional 48,364 shares during the period. 71.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nabors Industries Ltd. engages in the provision of platform work over and drilling rigs. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The U.S. Drilling segment includes land drilling activities in the lower 48 states and Alaska, as well as offshore operations in the Gulf of Mexico.

