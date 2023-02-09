NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Director Purchases $74,860.00 in Stock

NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) Director Amy B. Lane acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $74.86 per share, with a total value of $74,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,089,996.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NextEra Energy Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NEE opened at $75.03 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.77. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.22 and a 1 year high of $91.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $149.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.44.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 19.79%. The company had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. NextEra Energy’s revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,470,932 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $122,973,000 after acquiring an additional 19,411 shares during the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 41,205 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,445,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 57,445 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,802,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 9,257 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 861,469 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $72,019,000 after acquiring an additional 16,281 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

NEE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $93.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Bank of America lowered shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $94.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.92.

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL and NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

