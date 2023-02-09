Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 10,760 Shares of Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA – Get Rating) by 147.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,045 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,760 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hawaiian were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Hawaiian by 88.3% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 90,742 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after acquiring an additional 42,552 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP lifted its holdings in Hawaiian by 80.0% during the 2nd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 35,731 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 15,880 shares during the period. GMT Capital Corp lifted its holdings in Hawaiian by 665.8% during the 2nd quarter. GMT Capital Corp now owns 480,950 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,882,000 after buying an additional 418,150 shares during the period. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Hawaiian during the 2nd quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Hawaiian during the 3rd quarter worth about $323,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.09% of the company’s stock.

HA stock opened at $11.66 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.74. Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.64 and a 1-year high of $21.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76. The firm has a market cap of $599.44 million, a PE ratio of -2.73 and a beta of 1.90.

Hawaiian ( NASDAQ:HA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The transportation company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.22. Hawaiian had a negative return on equity of 55.10% and a negative net margin of 8.29%. The business had revenue of $731.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $733.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.37) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 47.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. will post -2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on HA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Hawaiian from $17.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. StockNews.com raised Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen cut their target price on Hawaiian to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen cut their target price on Hawaiian from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Hawaiian in a report on Friday, December 16th. They set a “sell” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

In related news, Director William S. Swelbar sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.21, for a total value of $76,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $405,894.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director William S. Swelbar sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.21, for a total value of $76,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $405,894.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Jonathan D. Snook sold 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total value of $50,508.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 141,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,986,493.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,340 shares of company stock valued at $269,783 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc is a holding company engaged in the provision of air transportation services. It offers cargo handling and passenger flights between the Hawaiian Islands and its neighbor island routes. The company was founded on January 30, 1929 and is headquartered in Honolulu, HI.

