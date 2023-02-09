Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 852 Shares of Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,704 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gladstone Land were worth $213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Gladstone Land by 80.5% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,565 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Gladstone Land in the 1st quarter worth $80,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in Gladstone Land in the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Gladstone Land in the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Gladstone Land in the 3rd quarter worth $79,000. Institutional investors own 45.31% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LAND opened at $19.25 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.22 and its 200-day moving average is $20.82. Gladstone Land Co. has a 52-week low of $17.28 and a 52-week high of $42.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a current ratio of 3.20. The company has a market cap of $667.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.33, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.01.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.0459 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Gladstone Land’s payout ratio is -166.66%.

Several brokerages recently commented on LAND. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Gladstone Land in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I dropped their target price on shares of Gladstone Land from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 5th.

Gladstone Land Corp. is an agricultural real estate investment trust, which engages in the business of owning and leasing farmland. It also includes farm-related facilities, such as cooling facilities, packinghouses, processing facilities, and various storage facilities. The company was founded by David Gladstone on June 14, 1997 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

