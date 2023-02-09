Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vail Resorts during the second quarter worth $51,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 10,133.3% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 188.8% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 700.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Vail Resorts during the third quarter worth $149,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

Vail Resorts Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE MTN opened at $255.00 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $250.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $236.50. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 52-week low of $201.91 and a 52-week high of $284.07. The firm has a market cap of $10.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

Vail Resorts Dividend Announcement

Vail Resorts ( NYSE:MTN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The company reported ($3.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.17) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $279.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.07 million. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 19.31%. Equities analysts predict that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 8.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 27th were given a dividend of $1.91 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $7.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. Vail Resorts’s payout ratio is presently 89.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Vail Resorts news, CFO Michael Z. Barkin sold 6,891 shares of Vail Resorts stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.92, for a total transaction of $1,784,217.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,703,332.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MTN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $246.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $228.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $270.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Vail Resorts in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $282.43.

Vail Resorts Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vail Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of mountain resorts. It operates through the following segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment covers the operation of mountain resorts or ski areas, and related activities. The Lodging segment includes ownership of hotels, RockResorts, NPS concessionaire properties, condominium management, Colorado resort ground transportation operations, and mountain resort golf operations.

