Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) by 182.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,527 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,505 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Grocery Outlet were worth $288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GO. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 3,167.3% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 908,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,729,000 after buying an additional 880,693 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Grocery Outlet by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,852,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,192,000 after purchasing an additional 631,964 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Grocery Outlet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,856,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Grocery Outlet by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,339,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,587,000 after purchasing an additional 463,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Grocery Outlet by 90.1% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 564,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,082,000 after purchasing an additional 267,799 shares during the last quarter. 97.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Grocery Outlet

In other news, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total value of $60,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,123,870. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Grocery Outlet Price Performance

GO opened at $30.09 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of -0.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.88. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a 52-week low of $24.47 and a 52-week high of $46.37.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.03). Grocery Outlet had a return on equity of 7.83% and a net margin of 1.63%. The business had revenue of $918.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $880.51 million. As a group, analysts predict that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Grocery Outlet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research report on Monday, December 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Grocery Outlet from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.00.

Grocery Outlet Profile

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. engages in the operation of retail stores in the United States. It offers name-brand consumables and fresh products through a network of independently operated stores. The company was founded by Jim Read in 1946 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

