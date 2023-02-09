Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $266,000 Stock Holdings in BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,169 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,547 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in BrightSpire Capital were worth $266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BRSP. Private Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BrightSpire Capital by 38.0% during the second quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 1,720,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,990,000 after buying an additional 473,980 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of BrightSpire Capital by 8.8% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 22,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of BrightSpire Capital during the second quarter valued at about $180,000. CFO4Life Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of BrightSpire Capital during the third quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of BrightSpire Capital during the second quarter valued at about $543,000. 38.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BrightSpire Capital alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research lowered shares of BrightSpire Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Jonestrading assumed coverage on shares of BrightSpire Capital in a research report on Monday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of BrightSpire Capital from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BrightSpire Capital has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.25.

BrightSpire Capital Stock Performance

BrightSpire Capital Announces Dividend

Shares of BRSP stock opened at $7.47 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $963.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. BrightSpire Capital, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.11 and a 52 week high of $9.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.51.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, December 31st were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. BrightSpire Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 85.11%.

BrightSpire Capital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BrightSpire Capital, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It originates, acquires, finances, and manages diversified portfolio consisting primarily of commercial real estate (CRE) senior mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, debt securities and net leased properties predominantly in the United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BrightSpire Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BrightSpire Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.