Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL – Get Rating) by 19.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,918 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 7,410 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SFL were worth $284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SFL. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SFL in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of SFL by 125.3% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,854 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SFL in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of SFL by 58.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,256 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares during the period. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SFL in the third quarter valued at $91,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.18% of the company’s stock.
SFL Price Performance
SFL stock opened at $10.59 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.95. SFL Co. Ltd. has a 12-month low of $8.35 and a 12-month high of $11.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 0.79.
SFL Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.69%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th. SFL’s payout ratio is 50.00%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on SFL in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
About SFL
SFL Corp. Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of vessels and offshore related assets. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of assets. The firm operates through subsidiaries located in Bermuda, Cyprus, Malta, Liberia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and the Marshall Islands. The company was founded on October 10, 2003 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.
