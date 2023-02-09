Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 1,063 Shares of CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,263 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in CNX Resources were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in CNX Resources in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in CNX Resources in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in CNX Resources during the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in CNX Resources during the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in CNX Resources by 128.3% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,854 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 2,728 shares during the period. 93.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CNX opened at $15.91 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.26. CNX Resources Co. has a 12 month low of $14.55 and a 12 month high of $24.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.42 and a 200 day moving average of $16.96.

CNX Resources ( NYSE:CNX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $5.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $5.11. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $510.19 million. CNX Resources had a negative net margin of 5.36% and a positive return on equity of 21.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that CNX Resources Co. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CNX shares. Truist Financial decreased their price target on CNX Resources from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com lowered CNX Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on CNX Resources to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on CNX Resources in a research report on Monday, January 9th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.86.

CNX Resources Corp. is an independent natural gas exploration, development and production companies, with operations centered in the major shale formations of the Appalachian basin. The company deploys an organic growth strategy focused on responsibly developing its resource base. The firm operates through the Marcellus Shale, and Coalbed Methane segments.

