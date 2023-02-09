Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 14,086 Shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FBRT)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FBRT – Get Rating) by 107.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,167 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,086 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Franklin BSP Realty Trust were worth $293,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 333.8% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,188,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,503,000 after acquiring an additional 1,684,063 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 92.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,757,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,102,000 after buying an additional 1,326,061 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in Franklin BSP Realty Trust during the first quarter worth $16,702,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 28.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,624,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,655,000 after buying an additional 1,036,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Franklin BSP Realty Trust during the second quarter worth $6,560,000. 57.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Franklin BSP Realty Trust alerts:

Franklin BSP Realty Trust Stock Performance

FBRT opened at $14.13 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 58.30, a quick ratio of 58.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.59. Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.34 and a 1-year high of $16.20. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.17 and a beta of 1.49.

Franklin BSP Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Franklin BSP Realty Trust Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.355 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.05%. Franklin BSP Realty Trust’s payout ratio is -41.89%.

(Get Rating)

Capstead Mortgage Corporation (Capstead) operates as a self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). Capstead earns income from investing in a leveraged portfolio of residential mortgage pass-through securities consisting almost exclusively of adjustable-rate mortgage (ARM) securities issued and guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises, either Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) or Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac) (together, the government-sponsored enterprises (GSEs)), or by an agency of the federal government, Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin BSP Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin BSP Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.