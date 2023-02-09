Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) by 66.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,658 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,242 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Qorvo by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,942 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Qorvo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $839,000. Jump Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Qorvo by 451.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 32,174 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,555,000 after buying an additional 26,342 shares in the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Qorvo by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,436 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Qorvo by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 3,118 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. 86.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Qorvo alerts:

Insider Activity at Qorvo

In other Qorvo news, VP Gina Harrison sold 3,559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total value of $370,136.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,690,728. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Qorvo Price Performance

Several brokerages recently issued reports on QRVO. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Qorvo from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Qorvo from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Qorvo from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $125.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Qorvo from $87.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Qorvo from $94.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Qorvo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.70.

QRVO opened at $105.87 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $98.83 and a 200 day moving average of $94.56. Qorvo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.38 and a 52-week high of $139.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $10.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.85, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.42.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.12. Qorvo had a return on equity of 19.41% and a net margin of 11.06%. The company had revenue of $743.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $726.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.81 EPS. Qorvo’s revenue was down 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Qorvo, Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

Qorvo announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, November 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to purchase up to 22.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Qorvo Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplying cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Qorvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qorvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.