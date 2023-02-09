Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 45 Shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,030 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 45 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Insulet were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Insulet by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,253 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Insulet by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 2,213 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Insulet by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 4,485 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Insulet by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,024 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Insulet by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,884 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter.

Insulet Stock Performance

Insulet stock opened at $288.07 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 3.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,200.29 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $296.03 and its 200 day moving average is $272.48. Insulet Co. has a 1-year low of $181.00 and a 1-year high of $320.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In other Insulet news, Director Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.88, for a total value of $4,228,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,168,723.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Insulet news, Director Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.88, for a total value of $4,228,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,168,723.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Dan Manea sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.62, for a total transaction of $58,924.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,158 shares in the company, valued at $930,409.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of Insulet from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $235.00 to $340.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Insulet from $270.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Insulet from $315.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Insulet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Insulet from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Insulet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $310.91.

Insulet Profile

(Get Rating)

Insulet Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of an insulin infusion system for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It specializes in diabetes supplies, including the OmniPod System, as well as other diabetes related products and supplies such as blood glucose testing supplies, traditional insulin pumps, pump supplies, and pharmaceuticals.

