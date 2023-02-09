North Atlantic Smaller Companies Investment Trust PLC (LON:NAS) Insider Acquires £29,486.10 in Stock

North Atlantic Smaller Companies Investment Trust PLC (LON:NAS – Get Rating) insider Fiona Gilbert purchased 739 shares of North Atlantic Smaller Companies Investment Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 3,990 ($47.96) per share, for a total transaction of £29,486.10 ($35,444.28).

North Atlantic Smaller Companies Investment Trust Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of North Atlantic Smaller Companies Investment Trust stock opened at GBX 3,965 ($47.66) on Thursday. North Atlantic Smaller Companies Investment Trust PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 3,125 ($37.56) and a 52 week high of GBX 4,440 ($53.37). The company has a market capitalization of £540.39 million and a PE ratio of 900.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 3,656.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 3,547.36.

North Atlantic Smaller Companies Investment Trust Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 26th will be issued a dividend of GBX 20 ($0.24) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 26th. This represents a yield of 0.54%.

North Atlantic Smaller Companies Investment Trust Company Profile

North Atlantic Smaller Companies Investment Trust PLC is an open-end equity mutual fund launched and managed by Harwood Capital LLP. It invests in public equity markets of global region. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in growth and value stocks of small-cap companies.

