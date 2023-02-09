Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG) Price Target Cut to $50.00

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 50.20% from the stock’s current price.

NOG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Northern Oil and Gas from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Northland Securities raised their price target on Northern Oil and Gas from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Northern Oil and Gas in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised Northern Oil and Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Northern Oil and Gas from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.50.

Get Northern Oil and Gas alerts:

Northern Oil and Gas Price Performance

Shares of NOG stock opened at $33.29 on Tuesday. Northern Oil and Gas has a 12 month low of $21.45 and a 12 month high of $39.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.87. The company has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 2.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Northern Oil and Gas ( NYSE:NOG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $534.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $412.87 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Northern Oil and Gas will post 7.58 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Robert B. Rowling sold 9,132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.38, for a total value of $350,486.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,994 shares in the company, valued at $306,809.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Robert B. Rowling sold 9,132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.38, for a total value of $350,486.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,994 shares in the company, valued at $306,809.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Chad W. Allen sold 2,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.16, for a total value of $89,981.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 47,029 shares in the company, valued at $1,794,626.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 330,132 shares of company stock worth $12,422,469. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Northern Oil and Gas

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 12.5% in the second quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 625,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,793,000 after acquiring an additional 69,233 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 26.4% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 41,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 8,744 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 47.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 88,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,413,000 after acquiring an additional 28,169 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 108.8% in the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 114,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,887,000 after acquiring an additional 59,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC increased its position in Northern Oil and Gas by 47.9% during the third quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 365,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,028,000 after buying an additional 118,539 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.41% of the company’s stock.

Northern Oil and Gas Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Northern Oil & Gas, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties. It focuses on the Bakken and Three Forks formation within the Williston Basin in North Dakota and Montana. The company was founded on March 20, 2007 and is headquartered in Minnetonka, MN.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Oil and Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Oil and Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.