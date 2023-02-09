Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Holdings Raised by Apollon Wealth Management LLC

Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,718 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in Northern Trust by 14.7% during the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 89,694 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,654,000 after buying an additional 11,474 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,729 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 16,454 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,587,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Tobam lifted its stake in Northern Trust by 55.9% during the second quarter. Tobam now owns 1,185 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Northern Trust by 39.8% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,150,304 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $98,420,000 after buying an additional 327,265 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Northern Trust alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Jason J. Tyler sold 1,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.98, for a total value of $171,072.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,470 shares in the company, valued at $2,954,980.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Northern Trust Trading Down 1.3 %

Several research analysts have issued reports on NTRS shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Northern Trust from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Northern Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Northern Trust from $105.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Northern Trust to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Northern Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.05.

Shares of NASDAQ NTRS opened at $98.14 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $20.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.98 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.69. Northern Trust Co. has a 52 week low of $76.15 and a 52 week high of $127.89.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The asset manager reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by ($1.10). Northern Trust had a net margin of 17.24% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Northern Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is currently 48.86%.

Northern Trust Profile

(Get Rating)

Northern Trust Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.