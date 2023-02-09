Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) Shares Up 4.9%

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating) shares were up 4.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $17.42 and last traded at $17.40. Approximately 1,284,849 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 13,855,958 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.59.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Norwegian Cruise Line from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $13.00 to $11.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.04.

Norwegian Cruise Line Trading Down 2.9 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Norwegian Cruise Line ( NYSE:NCLH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative net margin of 88.14% and a negative return on equity of 180.24%. Equities analysts predict that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post -4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Rio Frank J. Del sold 58,072 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.33, for a total transaction of $1,064,459.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,344,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,643,181.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Rio Frank J. Del sold 58,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.33, for a total transaction of $1,064,459.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,344,418 shares in the company, valued at $24,643,181.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark Kempa sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.54, for a total value of $463,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 197,651 shares in the company, valued at $3,664,449.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 127,072 shares of company stock worth $2,316,880. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Norwegian Cruise Line

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 66.5% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 729.9% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 5,020.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. 57.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of cruise travel services. It provides cruise experiences for travelers with itineraries in Europe, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Africa, Canada, Bermuda, Caribbean, Alaska and Hawaii. It also offers an entirely inter-island itinerary in Hawaii.

