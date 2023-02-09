Nouveau Monde Graphite (NYSE:NMG) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Nouveau Monde Graphite (NYSE:NMG – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, B. Riley dropped their target price on Nouveau Monde Graphite from $15.00 to $7.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th.

Get Nouveau Monde Graphite alerts:

Nouveau Monde Graphite Trading Up 4.6 %

Shares of NYSE:NMG opened at $5.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $319.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.05 and a beta of 0.88. Nouveau Monde Graphite has a 52-week low of $3.38 and a 52-week high of $7.76. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Institutional Trading of Nouveau Monde Graphite

Nouveau Monde Graphite ( NYSE:NMG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.05). Equities analysts predict that Nouveau Monde Graphite will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Nouveau Monde Graphite by 47.3% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 182,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 58,606 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Nouveau Monde Graphite by 57.7% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 76,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 28,010 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in Nouveau Monde Graphite by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 89,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 3,170 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Nouveau Monde Graphite by 69.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 33,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 13,806 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Nouveau Monde Graphite by 3.7% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 112,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. 7.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nouveau Monde Graphite

(Get Rating)

Nouveau Monde Graphite, Inc engages in the development of fully-integrated source of green battery anode material. It operates through the Acquisition, Exploration, and Evaluation of Mining Properties; and Transformation of Value-Added Graphite Products segments. The firm focuses on the operations of Matawine Graphite Mine and Advanced Materials Plant.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nouveau Monde Graphite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nouveau Monde Graphite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.