Nouveau Monde Graphite (NYSE:NMG) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Nouveau Monde Graphite (NYSE:NMG – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock.
Separately, B. Riley dropped their target price on Nouveau Monde Graphite from $15.00 to $7.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th.
Nouveau Monde Graphite Trading Up 4.6 %
Shares of NYSE:NMG opened at $5.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $319.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.05 and a beta of 0.88. Nouveau Monde Graphite has a 52-week low of $3.38 and a 52-week high of $7.76. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.
Institutional Trading of Nouveau Monde Graphite
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Nouveau Monde Graphite by 47.3% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 182,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 58,606 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Nouveau Monde Graphite by 57.7% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 76,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 28,010 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in Nouveau Monde Graphite by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 89,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 3,170 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Nouveau Monde Graphite by 69.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 33,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 13,806 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Nouveau Monde Graphite by 3.7% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 112,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. 7.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Nouveau Monde Graphite
Nouveau Monde Graphite, Inc engages in the development of fully-integrated source of green battery anode material. It operates through the Acquisition, Exploration, and Evaluation of Mining Properties; and Transformation of Value-Added Graphite Products segments. The firm focuses on the operations of Matawine Graphite Mine and Advanced Materials Plant.
