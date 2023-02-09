Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) Cut to “Hold” at TD Securities

TD Securities lowered shares of Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. TD Securities currently has $91.00 target price on the stock.
A number of other brokerages have also commented on NTR. Mizuho cut their price target on Nutrien from $93.00 to $91.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. HSBC lowered Nutrien from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. UBS Group set a $103.00 price target on Nutrien and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Nutrien in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Nutrien from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $97.78.
Shares of NTR stock opened at $78.17 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $76.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.31. Nutrien has a 12 month low of $68.82 and a 12 month high of $117.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.56, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.
Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.
