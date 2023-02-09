Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) Cut to “Hold” at TD Securities

TD Securities lowered shares of Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. TD Securities currently has $91.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on NTR. Mizuho cut their price target on Nutrien from $93.00 to $91.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. HSBC lowered Nutrien from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. UBS Group set a $103.00 price target on Nutrien and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Nutrien in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Nutrien from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $97.78.

Shares of NTR stock opened at $78.17 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $76.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.31. Nutrien has a 12 month low of $68.82 and a 12 month high of $117.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.56, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 55.2% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Nutrien by 0.3% during the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 38,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,078,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Nutrien by 3.7% during the second quarter. Cadence Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Nutrien by 0.9% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 14,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van Strum & Towne Inc. boosted its position in Nutrien by 1.0% in the second quarter. Van Strum & Towne Inc. now owns 13,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.52% of the company’s stock.

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

