Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV) Shares Acquired by Resources Investment Advisors LLC.

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 61,509 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,672 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund were worth $520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NUV. Bar Harbor Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund in the second quarter valued at about $8,060,000. Granby Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund during the second quarter worth about $6,563,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 15.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,386,917 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $32,447,000 after acquiring an additional 450,637 shares during the period. Tiedemann Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund during the second quarter worth about $3,317,000. Finally, Walker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund during the second quarter worth about $2,978,000. 17.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund stock opened at $9.08 on Thursday. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.25 and a 52 week high of $9.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.77.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.028 per share. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-end diversified management investment fund. Its objective is current income exempt from federal income taxes and its secondary objective is the enhancement of portfolio value through selection of tax-exempt bonds and municipal market sectors. The company was founded on April 8, 1987 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

