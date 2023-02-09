nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) Price Target Increased to $47.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $41.00 to $47.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Barclays lifted their price objective on nVent Electric from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday.

NVT opened at $44.69 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.86 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.45. nVent Electric has a 12 month low of $29.19 and a 12 month high of $44.78.

nVent Electric ( NYSE:NVT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $742.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $712.01 million. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 15.38% and a net margin of 13.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that nVent Electric will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th were given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 19th. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.54%.

In related news, Director Randall J. Hogan sold 97,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.13, for a total transaction of $3,810,792.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,976.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Randall J. Hogan sold 97,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.13, for a total transaction of $3,810,792.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,976.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph A. Ruzynski sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.22, for a total value of $109,816.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,194 shares in the company, valued at $948,888.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NVT. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its position in shares of nVent Electric by 216.5% in the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 877,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,759,000 after purchasing an additional 600,250 shares in the last quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB raised its position in shares of nVent Electric by 47.4% in the 4th quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 1,665,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,064,000 after purchasing an additional 535,754 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 243.0% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 689,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,524,000 after acquiring an additional 488,480 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,459,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,885,000 after acquiring an additional 454,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,799,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,079,000 after acquiring an additional 302,124 shares during the last quarter. 87.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

nVent Electric Plc engages in the provision of electrical connection and protection solutions. It operates through the following segments: Enclosures, Thermal Management, and Electrical & Fastening Solutions. The Enclosures segment offers solutions that protect, connect, and manage heat in critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment.

