Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) Shares Bought by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH – Get Rating) by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 48,876 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,600 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Oak Street Health were worth $1,258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Oak Street Health during the 3rd quarter worth $1,488,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oak Street Health in the 3rd quarter worth about $450,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Oak Street Health in the 3rd quarter worth about $236,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Oak Street Health by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 42,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after buying an additional 3,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Oak Street Health by 359.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 94,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,318,000 after buying an additional 73,951 shares during the last quarter. 92.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on OSH. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Oak Street Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Oak Street Health from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Oak Street Health from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Oak Street Health from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Oak Street Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.29.

Oak Street Health Trading Up 4.6 %

OSH stock opened at $35.23 on Thursday. Oak Street Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.29 and a 52 week high of $35.47. The company has a market capitalization of $8.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.52 and a beta of 2.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.44.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $545.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.28 million. Oak Street Health had a negative net margin of 26.04% and a negative return on equity of 1,883.59%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Oak Street Health, Inc. will post -2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Oak Street Health

In other news, CFO Timothy M. Cook sold 1,480 shares of Oak Street Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.49, for a total value of $42,165.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,357,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,667,796.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, COO Brian Clem sold 5,000 shares of Oak Street Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.02, for a total value of $120,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 546,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,123,014.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Timothy M. Cook sold 1,480 shares of Oak Street Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.49, for a total transaction of $42,165.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,357,241 shares in the company, valued at $38,667,796.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 94,492 shares of company stock valued at $2,715,019 in the last quarter. Insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

About Oak Street Health

(Get Rating)

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 129 centers in 19 states, including Illinois, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and Texas.

