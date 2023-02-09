Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) Given New $39.00 Price Target at SVB Leerink

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH – Get Rating) had its price target increased by SVB Leerink from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. SVB Leerink currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on OSH. Morgan Stanley upgraded Oak Street Health from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Oak Street Health from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Oak Street Health from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Oak Street Health from $32.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Oak Street Health from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $31.29.

Oak Street Health Trading Up 4.6 %

Oak Street Health stock opened at $35.23 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.44. Oak Street Health has a 12-month low of $13.29 and a 12-month high of $35.47.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Oak Street Health ( NYSE:OSH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $545.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.28 million. Oak Street Health had a negative return on equity of 1,883.59% and a negative net margin of 26.04%. Equities research analysts forecast that Oak Street Health will post -2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Oak Street Health news, CFO Timothy M. Cook sold 1,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.49, for a total transaction of $42,165.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,357,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,667,796.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Oak Street Health news, CFO Timothy M. Cook sold 1,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.49, for a total transaction of $42,165.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,357,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,667,796.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Brian Clem sold 5,000 shares of Oak Street Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.02, for a total value of $120,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 546,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,123,014.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 94,492 shares of company stock valued at $2,715,019 in the last 90 days. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Oak Street Health

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Oak Street Health by 81.1% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Oak Street Health by 114.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Oak Street Health by 1,496.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 3,262 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Oak Street Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Oak Street Health in the 1st quarter valued at $159,000. 92.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Oak Street Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 129 centers in 19 states, including Illinois, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and Texas.

Recommended Stories

