Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) Hits New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday after SVB Leerink raised their price target on the stock from $33.00 to $39.00. SVB Leerink currently has a market perform rating on the stock. Oak Street Health traded as high as $34.63 and last traded at $34.29, with a volume of 2466259 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.96.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on OSH. Piper Sandler downgraded Oak Street Health from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised Oak Street Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Raymond James raised Oak Street Health from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Oak Street Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Oak Street Health from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.29.

In other news, COO Brian Clem sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.83, for a total value of $109,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 551,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,035,686.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Brian Clem sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.83, for a total value of $109,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 551,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,035,686.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Geoffrey M. Price sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.74, for a total transaction of $1,487,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,824,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,751,425.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 94,492 shares of company stock valued at $2,715,019 in the last three months. 11.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Oak Street Health by 81.1% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Oak Street Health by 114.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Oak Street Health by 1,496.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 3,262 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oak Street Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oak Street Health in the 1st quarter valued at $159,000. Institutional investors own 92.04% of the company’s stock.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.44.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.07. Oak Street Health had a negative net margin of 26.04% and a negative return on equity of 1,883.59%. The company had revenue of $545.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.28 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Oak Street Health, Inc. will post -2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 129 centers in 19 states, including Illinois, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and Texas.

