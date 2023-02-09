Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) Lowered to Hold at Truist Financial

Truist Financial downgraded shares of Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley raised Oak Street Health from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Oak Street Health from $32.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Oak Street Health from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Oak Street Health from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Oak Street Health from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the company from $47.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oak Street Health currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $31.29.

Shares of NYSE:OSH opened at $35.23 on Wednesday. Oak Street Health has a 1 year low of $13.29 and a 1 year high of $35.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.75 and its 200 day moving average is $24.44.

Oak Street Health ( NYSE:OSH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $545.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.28 million. Oak Street Health had a negative return on equity of 1,883.59% and a negative net margin of 26.04%. As a group, analysts forecast that Oak Street Health will post -2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Oak Street Health news, insider Geoffrey M. Price sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.74, for a total transaction of $1,487,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,824,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,751,425.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Geoffrey M. Price sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.74, for a total value of $1,487,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,824,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,751,425.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Brian Clem sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.83, for a total transaction of $109,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 551,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,035,686.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 94,492 shares of company stock valued at $2,715,019 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSH. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in Oak Street Health by 61.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,852,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,584,000 after purchasing an additional 4,491,941 shares during the period. MFN Partners Management LP increased its position in shares of Oak Street Health by 259.3% during the second quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 2,335,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,393,000 after acquiring an additional 1,685,329 shares during the period. Spyglass Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oak Street Health during the third quarter worth approximately $32,758,000. Eminence Capital LP increased its position in shares of Oak Street Health by 32.7% during the second quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 3,615,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,439,000 after acquiring an additional 891,114 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Oak Street Health by 5.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,898,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,221,000 after acquiring an additional 592,839 shares during the period. 92.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 129 centers in 19 states, including Illinois, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and Texas.

