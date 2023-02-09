Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) Lowered to Neutral at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler lowered shares of Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have $39.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $47.00.

OSH has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Oak Street Health from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upgraded Oak Street Health from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Raymond James raised Oak Street Health from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Oak Street Health from $32.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Oak Street Health from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oak Street Health currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $31.29.

Get Oak Street Health alerts:

Oak Street Health Stock Performance

Shares of Oak Street Health stock opened at $35.23 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.75 and its 200-day moving average is $24.44. Oak Street Health has a one year low of $13.29 and a one year high of $35.47.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Oak Street Health ( NYSE:OSH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $545.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.28 million. Oak Street Health had a negative return on equity of 1,883.59% and a negative net margin of 26.04%. Equities research analysts expect that Oak Street Health will post -2.26 EPS for the current year.

In other Oak Street Health news, COO Brian Clem sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.83, for a total transaction of $109,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 551,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,035,686.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, COO Brian Clem sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.83, for a total value of $109,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 551,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,035,686.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Guenthner sold 8,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.36, for a total value of $233,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 460,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,063,154.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 94,492 shares of company stock valued at $2,715,019 over the last 90 days. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oak Street Health

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OSH. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oak Street Health by 81.1% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oak Street Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Oak Street Health by 114.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,435 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Oak Street Health by 1,496.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 3,262 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Oak Street Health during the first quarter worth $159,000. 92.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Oak Street Health

(Get Rating)

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 129 centers in 19 states, including Illinois, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and Texas.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Oak Street Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oak Street Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.