Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) Price Target Lowered to $20.50 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $21.00 to $20.50 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on OCSL. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from $21.00 to $22.50 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Oaktree Specialty Lending from $18.75 to $22.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com raised Oaktree Specialty Lending from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Hovde Group set a $22.50 price objective on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in a research report on Thursday, November 17th.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Stock Down 2.8 %

Oaktree Specialty Lending stock opened at $19.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.36. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.52 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12. Oaktree Specialty Lending has a fifty-two week low of $17.59 and a fifty-two week high of $22.88.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Increases Dividend

Oaktree Specialty Lending ( NASDAQ:OCSL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The credit services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $69.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.33 million. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 11.13%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Oaktree Specialty Lending will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This is a boost from Oaktree Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 449.96%.

Insider Activity at Oaktree Specialty Lending

In other Oaktree Specialty Lending news, Director Phyllis R. Caldwell acquired 1,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.00 per share, for a total transaction of $27,993.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oaktree Specialty Lending

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 120,824 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $830,000 after purchasing an additional 2,259 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 71,162 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,756,136 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $25,805,000 after acquiring an additional 65,410 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 132,463 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $910,000 after purchasing an additional 16,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,318,456 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $15,928,000 after purchasing an additional 305,640 shares during the last quarter. 50.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Company Profile

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp. operates as an alternative asset manager that provides financing solutions to private, small and mid-sized growing businesses. While fostering growth is our primary mission, a singular purpose drives all of our pursuits partnering for success.

