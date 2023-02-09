OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) CEO Jose Rafael Fernandez Sells 6,749 Shares

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG – Get Rating) CEO Jose Rafael Fernandez sold 6,749 shares of OFG Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.65, for a total transaction of $200,107.85. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 38,403 shares in the company, valued at $1,138,648.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Jose Rafael Fernandez also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 6th, Jose Rafael Fernandez sold 8,251 shares of OFG Bancorp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.27, for a total transaction of $241,506.77.

OFG Bancorp Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of OFG stock opened at $29.25 on Thursday. OFG Bancorp has a 12-month low of $24.39 and a 12-month high of $29.91. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

OFG Bancorp Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OFG Bancorp

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is an increase from OFG Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. OFG Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.26%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OFG. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of OFG Bancorp by 0.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,235,843 shares of the bank’s stock worth $192,763,000 after acquiring an additional 21,245 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of OFG Bancorp by 1.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,837,923 shares of the bank’s stock worth $102,243,000 after acquiring an additional 37,270 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of OFG Bancorp by 6.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,301,099 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,646,000 after acquiring an additional 148,014 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of OFG Bancorp by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,116,297 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,325,000 after acquiring an additional 147,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of OFG Bancorp by 2.5% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,019,556 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,622,000 after acquiring an additional 24,461 shares during the last quarter. 91.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of OFG Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th.

OFG Bancorp Company Profile

OFG Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The Banking segment includes its branches and traditional banking products such as deposits and commercial, consumer, and mortgage loans.

