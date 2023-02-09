OneMain (NYSE:OMF) Given New $109.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $84.00 to $109.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup increased their target price on OneMain from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on OneMain from $44.00 to $38.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Compass Point reduced their target price on OneMain to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on OneMain from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on OneMain from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, OneMain currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $54.31.

NYSE OMF opened at $46.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a PE ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.73. OneMain has a fifty-two week low of $28.77 and a fifty-two week high of $55.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.52.

OneMain ( NYSE:OMF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. OneMain had a return on equity of 29.95% and a net margin of 19.10%. OneMain’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.38 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that OneMain will post 6.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. This is a positive change from OneMain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.69%. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.98%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMF. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in OneMain by 78.9% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in OneMain in the third quarter worth $26,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in OneMain in the second quarter worth $29,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in OneMain by 129.0% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of OneMain by 42.4% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. 84.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OneMain Holdings, Inc is a consumer finance company, which provides origination, underwriting and servicing of personal loans, primarily to non-prime customers. It operates through the following segments: Consumer & Insurance and Other segments. The Consumer & Insurance segment consists of service secured and unsecured personal loans, voluntary credit and non-credit insurance, and related products through its combined branch network, digital platform, and centralized operations.

