OneMain (NYSE:OMF) Price Target Increased to $55.00 by Analysts at JMP Securities

OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by JMP Securities from $49.00 to $55.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. JMP Securities currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com cut OneMain from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on OneMain from $44.00 to $38.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. TheStreet raised OneMain from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Barclays raised their price objective on OneMain from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on OneMain to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $54.31.

OneMain Stock Down 1.7 %

NYSE:OMF opened at $46.01 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.52. OneMain has a twelve month low of $28.77 and a twelve month high of $55.22. The stock has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.73.

OneMain Increases Dividend

OneMain ( NYSE:OMF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.06. OneMain had a return on equity of 29.95% and a net margin of 19.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.38 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that OneMain will post 6.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This is a boost from OneMain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. OneMain’s payout ratio is 53.98%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OneMain

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of OneMain by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of OneMain by 78.9% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. JBF Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of OneMain by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 7,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of OneMain by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avitas Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of OneMain by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,286,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. 84.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About OneMain

OneMain Holdings, Inc is a consumer finance company, which provides origination, underwriting and servicing of personal loans, primarily to non-prime customers. It operates through the following segments: Consumer & Insurance and Other segments. The Consumer & Insurance segment consists of service secured and unsecured personal loans, voluntary credit and non-credit insurance, and related products through its combined branch network, digital platform, and centralized operations.

