OneMain (NYSE:OMF) PT Raised to $50.00

OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Northland Securities from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on OMF. TheStreet upgraded shares of OneMain from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Citigroup raised their target price on OneMain from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on OneMain from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut OneMain from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on OneMain to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, OneMain currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $54.31.

Get OneMain alerts:

OneMain Price Performance

NYSE:OMF opened at $46.01 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.73. OneMain has a 1 year low of $28.77 and a 1 year high of $55.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.52.

OneMain Increases Dividend

OneMain ( NYSE:OMF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.06. OneMain had a return on equity of 29.95% and a net margin of 19.10%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.38 EPS. OneMain’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that OneMain will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is a positive change from OneMain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.69%. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio is 53.98%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of OneMain by 43.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 200,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,500,000 after purchasing an additional 60,428 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of OneMain by 106.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 6,898 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in OneMain in the first quarter valued at $534,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in OneMain by 72.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 49,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,336,000 after buying an additional 20,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in OneMain in the 1st quarter valued at about $104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.29% of the company’s stock.

About OneMain

(Get Rating)

OneMain Holdings, Inc is a consumer finance company, which provides origination, underwriting and servicing of personal loans, primarily to non-prime customers. It operates through the following segments: Consumer & Insurance and Other segments. The Consumer & Insurance segment consists of service secured and unsecured personal loans, voluntary credit and non-credit insurance, and related products through its combined branch network, digital platform, and centralized operations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for OneMain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneMain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.