onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) PT Raised to $95.00

onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Citigroup from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ON. William Blair lowered onsemi from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on onsemi from $77.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of onsemi from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of onsemi from $75.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of onsemi from $73.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $87.44.

ON stock opened at $83.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $36.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $68.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.63. onsemi has a one year low of $44.76 and a one year high of $86.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.12.

onsemi ( NASDAQ:ON Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. onsemi had a net margin of 22.85% and a return on equity of 42.09%. onsemi’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that onsemi will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

onsemi declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, February 6th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to purchase up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other onsemi news, EVP Simon Keeton sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $320,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 209,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,782,480. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in onsemi during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new stake in onsemi during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in onsemi during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in onsemi in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of onsemi by 348.3% in the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 520 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. 96.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

