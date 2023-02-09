PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) Director Buys $99,300.00 in Stock

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Rating) Director C William Hosler purchased 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.48 per share, for a total transaction of $99,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,300. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

PacWest Bancorp Stock Performance

PACW opened at $28.94 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. PacWest Bancorp has a 1 year low of $21.29 and a 1 year high of $51.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.38.

PacWest Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.59%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PacWest Bancorp

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PACW. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.67.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 69.8% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 32,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $732,000 after buying an additional 13,311 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 11.5% in the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 116,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,096,000 after acquiring an additional 11,963 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 12.5% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 84,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,903,000 after acquiring an additional 9,360 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 5.1% during the second quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 203,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,431,000 after buying an additional 9,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 20.0% in the second quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 26,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 4,422 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

PacWest Bancorp Company Profile

PacWest Bancorp is a bank holding company, which specializes in financial and banking solutions. It offers commercial banking services including real estate, construction, commercial loans, comprehensive deposit, and treasury management services to small and middle-market businesses through the Pacific Western Bank.

