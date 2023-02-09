Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) Price Target Raised to $400.00 at Oppenheimer

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Oppenheimer from $360.00 to $400.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on Paycom Software from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays reduced their target price on Paycom Software from $347.00 to $324.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Cowen lifted their target price on Paycom Software from $365.00 to $381.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on Paycom Software from $393.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Paycom Software in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Paycom Software presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $387.00.

Shares of NYSE:PAYC opened at $321.21 on Wednesday. Paycom Software has a 1 year low of $255.82 and a 1 year high of $402.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.28 billion, a PE ratio of 66.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $314.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $332.12.

Paycom Software ( NYSE:PAYC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The software maker reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.24. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 26.59% and a net margin of 20.46%. The firm had revenue of $370.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $366.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Paycom Software will post 5.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PAYC. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Paycom Software during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in Paycom Software by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 771 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Paycom Software by 356.2% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 406 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Paycom Software by 62.1% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,740 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in Paycom Software by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 6,443 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,232,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. 88.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paycom Software, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions include talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management, and human resource management.

