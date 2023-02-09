Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Mizuho

Mizuho reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Mizuho currently has a $350.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on PAYC. Cowen increased their price objective on Paycom Software from $365.00 to $381.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $450.00 price objective on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup raised their price objective on Paycom Software from $393.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on Paycom Software in a research note on Monday, January 9th. They issued an underperform rating and a $310.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Paycom Software from $425.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Paycom Software presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $387.00.

NYSE:PAYC opened at $321.21 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Paycom Software has a 1-year low of $255.82 and a 1-year high of $402.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $314.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $332.12.

Paycom Software ( NYSE:PAYC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The software maker reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.24. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 26.59% and a net margin of 20.46%. The business had revenue of $370.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $366.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. Paycom Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Paycom Software will post 5.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 405.3% during the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 96 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Paycom Software in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in Paycom Software by 421.1% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 99 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. General Partner Inc. acquired a new position in Paycom Software in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Paycom Software by 89.8% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 112 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. 88.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paycom Software, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions include talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management, and human resource management.

