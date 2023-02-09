PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) Trading Up 4.9%

PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 4.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $40.14 and last traded at $40.08. 516,301 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 2,243,220 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.21.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen upped their price target on PBF Energy to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on PBF Energy from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on PBF Energy from $59.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on PBF Energy from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on PBF Energy from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.69.

PBF Energy Stock Down 1.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.35.

Institutional Trading of PBF Energy

About PBF Energy

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of PBF Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in PBF Energy in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of PBF Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in PBF Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of PBF Energy by 5,747.6% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,228 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares during the period. 90.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PBF Energy, Inc engages in the operation of a petroleum refiner and supplies unbranded transportation fuels, heating oil, petrochemical feed stocks, lubricants, and other petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Logistics. The Refining segment refines crude oil and other feed stocks into petroleum products.

