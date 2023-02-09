PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC cut its position in PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 112,594 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,821 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.30% of PDF Solutions worth $2,762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of PDF Solutions by 60.4% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,153 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of PDF Solutions in the second quarter worth about $55,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PDF Solutions in the second quarter worth about $56,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of PDF Solutions in the third quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of PDF Solutions by 73.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,217 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 941 shares during the last quarter. 70.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded PDF Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 19th. Northland Securities upped their target price on PDF Solutions to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th.

In other PDF Solutions news, CFO Adnan Raza sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total transaction of $91,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 106,724 shares in the company, valued at $3,255,082. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, CFO Adnan Raza sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total value of $91,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 106,724 shares in the company, valued at $3,255,082. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Andrzej Strojwas sold 19,926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $617,706.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 93,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,894,904. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,150 shares of company stock worth $987,125. 11.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PDFS stock opened at $34.00 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.49. PDF Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.34 and a 12-month high of $34.19.

PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $39.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.00 million. PDF Solutions had a negative return on equity of 4.59% and a negative net margin of 7.91%. On average, equities analysts predict that PDF Solutions, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

PDF Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of an end-to-end analytics platform that empowers engineers and data scientists across the semiconductor ecosystem and data analytics for process-design optimization and yield enhancement. Its products, services and platforms include proprietary software, physical intellectual property (or IP) for integrated circuit (or IC) designs, electrical measurement hardware tools, proven methodologies, and professional services.

