Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) Receives “Buy” Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $37.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.
Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Perion Network from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th.
Perion Network Stock Down 8.4 %
NASDAQ PERI opened at $30.71 on Wednesday. Perion Network has a twelve month low of $16.41 and a twelve month high of $35.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.28. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.35.
Institutional Trading of Perion Network
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new position in shares of Perion Network in the third quarter valued at $58,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in Perion Network during the fourth quarter valued at $152,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Perion Network in the 4th quarter worth $217,000. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Perion Network in the 4th quarter worth about $228,000. Finally, Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT purchased a new stake in shares of Perion Network during the 4th quarter valued at about $231,000. Institutional investors own 50.94% of the company’s stock.
Perion Network Company Profile
Perion Network Ltd. is a global technology company, which engages in the provision of advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America (mainly US), Europe, and Other. The firm solutions include Publisher Platform, Search Monetization, SORT-Cookieless Targeting, High Impact Creative, and Actionable Monitoring.
