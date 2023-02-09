Periscope Capital Inc. Buys 150,000 Shares of Clean Earth Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:CLINW)

Periscope Capital Inc. grew its stake in Clean Earth Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:CLINW – Get Rating) by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 450,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares during the quarter. Periscope Capital Inc.’s holdings in Clean Earth Acquisitions were worth $73,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CLINW. Linden Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Clean Earth Acquisitions during the second quarter valued at $75,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Clean Earth Acquisitions during the second quarter valued at $72,000. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Clean Earth Acquisitions during the second quarter valued at $61,000. Bracebridge Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Clean Earth Acquisitions during the second quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Clear Street LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Clean Earth Acquisitions by 1,193.5% during the third quarter. Clear Street LLC now owns 244,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 225,434 shares in the last quarter.

CLINW stock opened at $0.10 on Thursday. Clean Earth Acquisitions Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $0.04 and a fifty-two week high of $0.61. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.10.

Clean Earth Acquisitions Corp. intends to acquire assets or businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. It focuses on acquiring companies in the clean energy ecosystem, including carbon, hydrogen, sustainable agriculture, and renewable energy.

