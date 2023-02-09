Periscope Capital Inc. Buys 150,000 Shares of ESGEN Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ESACW)

Periscope Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ESGEN Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ESACW – Get Rating) by 40.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 524,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Periscope Capital Inc.’s holdings in ESGEN Acquisition were worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Saba Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of ESGEN Acquisition by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 726,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 56,301 shares during the last quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of ESGEN Acquisition by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 268,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,692,000 after acquiring an additional 68,899 shares during the last quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of ESGEN Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ESGEN Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP grew its holdings in ESGEN Acquisition by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ ESACW opened at $0.07 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.08. ESGEN Acquisition Co. has a one year low of $0.03 and a one year high of $0.32.

About ESGEN Acquisition

ESGEN Acquisition Corporation a blank check company that focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the energy and infrastructure sectors. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

