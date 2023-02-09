Periscope Capital Inc. Grows Position in Goal Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:PUCKW)

Periscope Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Goal Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:PUCKW – Get Rating) by 176.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,078,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 688,000 shares during the quarter. Periscope Capital Inc.’s holdings in Goal Acquisitions were worth $45,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PUCKW. Aristeia Capital LLC grew its stake in Goal Acquisitions by 385.3% during the first quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 919,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 730,000 shares during the period. EHP Funds Inc. purchased a new stake in Goal Acquisitions during the first quarter worth approximately $70,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Goal Acquisitions during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Ramius Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Goal Acquisitions during the second quarter worth approximately $78,000.

Goal Acquisitions Trading Up 40.6 %

PUCKW opened at $0.07 on Thursday. Goal Acquisitions Corp. has a 52-week low of $0.02 and a 52-week high of $0.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.06.

